Social Distancing by phil_sandford
256 / 365

Social Distancing

And another from my lunch break accompanying Carole to see the 1130 Red Arrow’s practice session.

Think I caught this just right
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
70% complete
70% complete

Photo Details

Jane Martin ace
What a fantastic photo opportunity!
May 29th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful capture
May 29th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Wow!
May 29th, 2020  
