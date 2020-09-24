My Garden September 2020

Another shot of the garden taken, this time, 2 months after the last one as I forgot to do it in August.



Everything is almost done and dusted. Some of the coneflowers at the back of this picture are still in flower, you can see the drooping sunflowers (planted by the Goldfinches disposing of seeds they didn't like) and some of the Valerian and Dahlias still continue to produce colour. The leaves on the trees are fast turning and falling and I have over the last 6 weeks or so began to again repair the lawn damaged during the hot dry Summer months.



