Wish I Hadn’t Started This by phil_sandford
305 / 365

Wish I Hadn’t Started This

It’s that time, to decorate the kitchen and ‘snug’ as we now call it. Carole is yet to go firm on the new colour for the walls, but I’m sure soft furnishing that complement it will soon follow.

14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
83% complete

Lou Ann ace
They rent those steamer things to make wallpaper turn loose from the wall, you might look for one of those. Can’t wait to see Carole’s paint color choices.
February 14th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Good luck! I love decorating but the prep is the most tedious bit.
February 14th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks like a lot of work, but It will be worth it. Right?!!
February 14th, 2021  
