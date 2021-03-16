Wish I Hadn’t Started This IX

So, this is the ‘snug’ taken from the kitchen today. Walls finally painted, with no new issues. Gloss work all done. Curtains are upstairs and need Carole’s expert touch before hanging them on the new rail. New sofa suite is due in about 3 weeks, we’re currently looking through photographs to put on the walls. Scatter cushions (just what is the purpose of them? 🤷‍♂️) arrived the other day, they’re upstairs awaiting the new suite.



Will put one last pic up when it’s finally complete with all the trimmings.



Thanks for dropping by.