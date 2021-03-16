Previous
Next
Wish I Hadn’t Started This IX by phil_sandford
316 / 365

Wish I Hadn’t Started This IX

So, this is the ‘snug’ taken from the kitchen today. Walls finally painted, with no new issues. Gloss work all done. Curtains are upstairs and need Carole’s expert touch before hanging them on the new rail. New sofa suite is due in about 3 weeks, we’re currently looking through photographs to put on the walls. Scatter cushions (just what is the purpose of them? 🤷‍♂️) arrived the other day, they’re upstairs awaiting the new suite.

Will put one last pic up when it’s finally complete with all the trimmings.

Thanks for dropping by.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Looks nice and comfortable
March 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks cozy and very comfortable!
March 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise