Blackcap (Sylvia Atricapilla) by phil_sandford
Blackcap (Sylvia Atricapilla)

This is a first; I’ve never ever seen a Blackcap In the garden before. Carole spotted it sat right deep inside day Forsythia and he was still there after I’d grabbed the camera.

My RSPB Bible says that it is widespread in England southern Scotland, Wales and parts of Ireland. Smaller numbers breed in northern Scotland. It breeds from northern Scandinavia to North Africa and east into Russia. Some blackcaps winter in Britain, especially in the south and the west, but most are found around the Mediterranean and some go further to Equatorial Africa. Guess this one got lost.

12th March 2021

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sweet capture
March 12th, 2021  
Wendy ace
Oh so fat and fluffy! A great capture with excellent exposure. You even managed to get a catch light in her eye!
March 12th, 2021  
