Blackcap (Sylvia Atricapilla)

This is a first; I’ve never ever seen a Blackcap In the garden before. Carole spotted it sat right deep inside day Forsythia and he was still there after I’d grabbed the camera.



My RSPB Bible says that it is widespread in England southern Scotland, Wales and parts of Ireland. Smaller numbers breed in northern Scotland. It breeds from northern Scandinavia to North Africa and east into Russia. Some blackcaps winter in Britain, especially in the south and the west, but most are found around the Mediterranean and some go further to Equatorial Africa. Guess this one got lost.



Thanks for dropping by