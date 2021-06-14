Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
353 / 365
Valerian
I also call it The Railway Plant or the Game of Thrones Plant (Valyrian steel was used to forge blades in the Game of Thrones books.
Provides a nice amount of colour all Summer in the garden and, apparently, it’s impossible to kill.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2150
photos
165
followers
203
following
96% complete
View this month »
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Latest from all albums
1755
1756
351
1757
352
1758
353
1759
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
14th June 2021 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
game-of-thrones
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a pretty plant!
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close