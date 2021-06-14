Previous
Next
Valerian by phil_sandford
353 / 365

Valerian

I also call it The Railway Plant or the Game of Thrones Plant (Valyrian steel was used to forge blades in the Game of Thrones books.

Provides a nice amount of colour all Summer in the garden and, apparently, it’s impossible to kill.

14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a pretty plant!
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise