Trip to Lincoln Cathedral this afternoon with the Grandkids; Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon is currently on display. A verger asked the girls if they’d like to help him ring the main bell at 3pm, somoff we went, through 2 or 3 locked doors, under the main tower - if you were around Lincoln at that time, the 100 rings (minus the date) may or may not have been accurate as they mixed up the count slightly. He took questions from both girls about the bell, the tower, the age of the Cathedral, its height etc and he answered all of them. What a fantastic experience for them.An hour later, when Leah was sat at a small Organ, the same Verger appeared again and asked if they’d like to see the main Cathedral organ? - Off we we t through a few more locked doors, up stone stairs, and they’re suddenly sat at the keyboard of the primary organ of the Cathedral being told, patiently, how it all works. Again, what an experience for them.Without any doubt, that was the most fullfilling visit to Lincoln Cathedral we’ve had simce we arrived in the County in 1998.