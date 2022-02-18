Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 425
1st Project of 2022 - 11
Carpet was laid today, spent much of the afternoon rebuilding beds and getting stuff back in. Possibly new curtains to be decided upon, but we’ll see.
Pictures for walls yet to be decided upon.
Now to think on the next project to keep me off the street.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2486
photos
180
followers
207
following
116% complete
View this month »
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
Latest from all albums
2004
2005
2006
53
424
2007
425
2008
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
done
,
almost
,
philslatestproject
moni kozi
ace
This looks very well done! Congrats!
February 18th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
This looks lovely. You should be feeling very pleased with yourself.
February 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks good and I am sure satisfying
February 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close