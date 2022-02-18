Previous
1st Project of 2022 - 11
Photo 425

1st Project of 2022 - 11

Carpet was laid today, spent much of the afternoon rebuilding beds and getting stuff back in. Possibly new curtains to be decided upon, but we’ll see.

Pictures for walls yet to be decided upon.

Now to think on the next project to keep me off the street.
18th February 2022

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
moni kozi
This looks very well done! Congrats!
February 18th, 2022  
Sue Cooper
This looks lovely. You should be feeling very pleased with yourself.
February 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Looks good and I am sure satisfying
February 18th, 2022  
