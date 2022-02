My Garden February 2022

Another shot of the garden, a month on from the last. Hellibores now fully erect and in bloom, daffodils and tulips leaves poking through the soil (let's hope we don't get a cold snap) and my new grape hyacinth all along the border are also appearing.



If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, then cluck on the tag philsgarden