DAD !!!!!!!!!

Whilst out in the garden photographing flowers for today’s offering, I caught the make adult Blackbird feeding it’s fledgling on the birdbath. As I moved to get a shot through the flowers and ornaments, the adult flew off; the youngster, totally unaware of what a ‘hooman’ is and not knowing the threat, just stayed still.



