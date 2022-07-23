My Garden July 2022

Overcast day in the shire, but another photograph of the garden a month on from the last one. The new slabbing is completed, looks much nicer than the concrete slabs put down by the builders and myself all those years ago.



Very little colour in the garden at the moment; the tubs and wall baskets are surviving, but they're taking so much water, which isn't falling from the sky. The lawn looks dreadful, parched and very yellow, but like it was in 2018 (if you can be bothered to look back on the tag (and I don't blame you if you don't)) it will recover, grass does. Dahalias continue to be stunted and my hydrangeas are suffering (I'm now giving them washing up water rather than pour it down the sink (they seem to like Fairy Liquid (other washing up liquids are available).



You can see in the garden the grandkids paddling pool that I inflated and part filled on Tuesday when it was 40C. Carole and I sat outside with our feet in the cold water. .



