Negative

Since my trip down to the client site a fortnight ago and my meet up with some old colleagues I've felt somewhat rough, symtoms of a cold which according to the media, and folklore, 'could' be covid. This is the 3rd Lateral Flow Test I've taken since that trip and all have proved negative, so it's just a Summer cold and I'll just keep popping the Paracetemol.



(Bar Code and Serial Number blacked out as these, positive or negative, sell on the black market)