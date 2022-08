Avro Lancaster PA474

Carole and I went to the East Kirkby Air Show today. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight put on a 20 minute display (it’s usually a 2 minute fly past) with a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster. PA474, Spirit of Lincoln, is 1 of 2 airworthy Lancasters remaining in the world; the sound of the Rolls Royce Merlin engine is just so evocative.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.