Lying in State by phil_sandford
Photo 490

Lying in State

Queen Elizabeth II now Lying in State within Westminster Hall.

Photo taken off BBC broadcast
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
