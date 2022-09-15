Previous
Floral (and Bear) Tribute by phil_sandford
Photo 491

Floral (and Bear) Tribute

The ever growing floral tributes in Green Park for HM The Queen. Staff remove the cellophane and rubber bands from the flowers before you get near where they are laid, and offer you the sachet of plant food. The smell, the quantity and the occasion was overpowering. I asked Carole if she thought there was more than Dianna got and a lady who over heard me replied “Oh yes, hugely more so.”

We did say that after all of the years that she reigned, all of the good that she did, all of her service to the country, it’s somewhat strange that she appears to now be best remembered for having tea with a bear from Peru.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Joan Robillard ace
A well composed shot
September 16th, 2022  
