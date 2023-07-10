Unplanned

The advertised BBMF (Battle of Britain Memorial Flight) attendance at Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend on Sunday was the Lancaster at 1255 and a Spitfire at 1511. The Lancaster arrived at 1225 and a Hurricane at 1455. Then suddenly, as Carole and I were discussing whether that was it, let's stroll back to the bus stop, we heard the unmissable sound of 4 x Rolls Royce Merlin engines as the Avro Lancaster came over and did a couple of unplanned loops of the Petwood.



Just love the sight of this iconic aircraft and make no apologies whatsoever in posing it again.



Thanks for dropping by