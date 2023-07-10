Previous
Unplanned by phil_sandford
Photo 570

Unplanned

The advertised BBMF (Battle of Britain Memorial Flight) attendance at Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend on Sunday was the Lancaster at 1255 and a Spitfire at 1511. The Lancaster arrived at 1225 and a Hurricane at 1455. Then suddenly, as Carole and I were discussing whether that was it, let's stroll back to the bus stop, we heard the unmissable sound of 4 x Rolls Royce Merlin engines as the Avro Lancaster came over and did a couple of unplanned loops of the Petwood.

Just love the sight of this iconic aircraft and make no apologies whatsoever in posing it again.

10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Phil Sandford

