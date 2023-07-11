Day 6

6 days on from left eye surgery and it’s all but healed. antibiotic eye drops end tomorrow, but have 3 more weeks of the steroid eye drops. I have a follow up consultation tomorrow morning with the surgeon who will hopefully fully discharge me. Currently able to work on laptop and PC with no glasses at all (save a couple of applications where I can’t adjust the font) and I’m using ready readers (£10 from Boots) for smartphone, tablet and Kindle.



Opticians appointment on 3rd August where I’ll find out what I actually need for my new eyes.