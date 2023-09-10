Sign up
Previous
Photo 601
Me n Her
Before dinner this evening.
Another fab day by the pool; almost a 3rd book finished (will do a collage at end of holiday of the books I’ve read) much lazing, dozing and swimming.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
7
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
holiday
,
maspalomas
,
gran-canaria
,
himandher
Judith Johnson
ace
Great shot
September 10th, 2023
Monica
You look so happy!
September 10th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
What a super relaxed photo ❤️
September 10th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like your having a great vacation!
September 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
From the smiles and pictures, you're having a wonderful vacation in a beautiful place
September 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A relaxing holiday full of joy - you both look so happy!
September 10th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Sounds very relaxing. What about eating??
September 10th, 2023
