Me n Her by phil_sandford
Me n Her

Before dinner this evening.

Another fab day by the pool; almost a 3rd book finished (will do a collage at end of holiday of the books I’ve read) much lazing, dozing and swimming.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Phil Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Great shot
September 10th, 2023  
Monica
You look so happy!
September 10th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a super relaxed photo ❤️
September 10th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like your having a great vacation!
September 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
From the smiles and pictures, you're having a wonderful vacation in a beautiful place
September 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A relaxing holiday full of joy - you both look so happy!
September 10th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Sounds very relaxing. What about eating??
September 10th, 2023  
