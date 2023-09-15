Sign up
Photo 606
Las Palmas Fountain
The impressive fountain in the park we found this afternoon; the 3 male figurines were anatomically correct, which was a shock but not as much of a shock as the female figurine hidden in this photo which was also anatomically correct.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3295
photos
153
followers
165
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th September 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
statues
,
water-feature
,
las-palmas
,
genetalia
