Photo 1493
No Grow
Beginning to think my No Grow Sunflower Hearts are not aware they shouldn’t be growing.
Here’s another one catching the early evening sunshine.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
409% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st September 2020 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
outdoor
