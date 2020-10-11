Autumnal Splendour

Probably an over stated title, as I’ve used it before for photographs of Autumn’s colour offerings when photographing down at Stourhead but this is the best I can do at the moment, shot out of an upstairs window.



My two favourite seasons (though in many respects they’ve all merged) are Spring, with its fresh bright greens of emergent life and Autumn, with its golds, and reds, and browns, and oranges mixed with the early morning sunlight.



