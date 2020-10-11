Previous
Autumnal Splendour by phil_sandford
Photo 1513

Autumnal Splendour

Probably an over stated title, as I’ve used it before for photographs of Autumn’s colour offerings when photographing down at Stourhead but this is the best I can do at the moment, shot out of an upstairs window.

My two favourite seasons (though in many respects they’ve all merged) are Spring, with its fresh bright greens of emergent life and Autumn, with its golds, and reds, and browns, and oranges mixed with the early morning sunlight.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
