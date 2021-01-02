Previous
Hartsholme Park Kingfisher by phil_sandford
Photo 1596

Hartsholme Park Kingfisher

Guess where I’ve been again this morning.

Carole is going to get annoyed with me soon, even if I am getting up with her, making a cup of tea and defrosting her car - me going off to Hartsholme Country Park on solo photography expeditions AND capturing this beauty could well be grounds for divorce soon.

I was so fortunate to be told this morning where he perches and we stood for a good hour and a half watching him fish. Very happy with humans, almost posing, but a sniff of a dog and he’s off to reappear when the dogs had gone.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd January 2021

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Kevin Smith
Stunning
January 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, beautiful.
January 2nd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture with great details.
January 2nd, 2021  
