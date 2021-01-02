Hartsholme Park Kingfisher

Guess where I’ve been again this morning.



Carole is going to get annoyed with me soon, even if I am getting up with her, making a cup of tea and defrosting her car - me going off to Hartsholme Country Park on solo photography expeditions AND capturing this beauty could well be grounds for divorce soon.



I was so fortunate to be told this morning where he perches and we stood for a good hour and a half watching him fish. Very happy with humans, almost posing, but a sniff of a dog and he’s off to reappear when the dogs had gone.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.