AYWMC Homework by phil_sandford
Photo 1595

AYWMC Homework

Finally got around to doing My homework from week 30 of AYWMC, the 4th Tripod week, ‘water splash.’

Food colouring added to water in a DDR lead crystal shallow bowl, card taped to the wall for contrast, camera on Tripod (well that was the homework) set to ‘fast continuous’ and large aperture and my able assistant dropping a grape from the extractor fan hood.

This was the best shot of all. Enjoyed it.

Happy New Year to all who stop by.


If interested, AYWMC is A Year With My Camera - a free, year-long beginner's photography workshop. You’ll progress from being a complete beginner to shooting off auto mode in less than 6 weeks. Then spend the rest of the year exploring composition, light, creativity and finding your style

See more at https://ayearwithmycamera.com/
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
I enjoyed the AYWMC course immensely. I certainly improved my composition skills, use the tripod a little more willingly(!), and continue to hone lighting and processing skills. No idea what my "style" is yet, I sort of skipped the landscape section, so I know it's not that genre!!!

I'm so glad you enjoyed the course, did you purchase the books? I still dip into them regularly - which shows learning's never completed!!!

Fun shot showing fun you had!!!
January 1st, 2021  
