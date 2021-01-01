AYWMC Homework

Finally got around to doing My homework from week 30 of AYWMC, the 4th Tripod week, ‘water splash.’
Food colouring added to water in a DDR lead crystal shallow bowl, card taped to the wall for contrast, camera on Tripod (well that was the homework) set to ‘fast continuous’ and large aperture and my able assistant dropping a grape from the extractor fan hood.
This was the best shot of all. Enjoyed it.
Happy New Year to all who stop by.
If interested, AYWMC is A Year With My Camera - a free, year-long beginner's photography workshop. You’ll progress from being a complete beginner to shooting off auto mode in less than 6 weeks. Then spend the rest of the year exploring composition, light, creativity and finding your style
I'm so glad you enjoyed the course, did you purchase the books? I still dip into them regularly - which shows learning's never completed!!!
Fun shot showing fun you had!!!