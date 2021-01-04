Previous
Next
Totally Oblivious by phil_sandford
Photo 1598

Totally Oblivious

of me and of the lady near me with her camera, he was just focussed on getting breakfast.

Back to work today, remembered the 3 x passwords to get back online and then into emails; that was fun. Very busy as one would expect with weather cold dank and miserable.

That and UK back into another total lockdown with this new variant of Covid, believed to be 50-70% more contagious, newly confirmed cases at over 50,000 a day and deaths running at between 600-900 a day, there really is no option. Hopefully those who have ignored the restrictions since May will finally wake up.

Indoor photography it is then

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 4th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet little bird - nicely captured ! fav
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise