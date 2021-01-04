Totally Oblivious

of me and of the lady near me with her camera, he was just focussed on getting breakfast.



Back to work today, remembered the 3 x passwords to get back online and then into emails; that was fun. Very busy as one would expect with weather cold dank and miserable.



That and UK back into another total lockdown with this new variant of Covid, believed to be 50-70% more contagious, newly confirmed cases at over 50,000 a day and deaths running at between 600-900 a day, there really is no option. Hopefully those who have ignored the restrictions since May will finally wake up.



Indoor photography it is then



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.