Previous
Next
Village Veg Stall by phil_sandford
Photo 1611

Village Veg Stall

I’m certain, across most communities in the UK, and all over the world, the Covid-19 Pandemic has brought people more together than before it broke. Steve, who works on the farm behind us, and his partner, started up a small stall in March last year providing fresh eggs from their hens, half way down the lane leading to the farm. It’s now grown into this, with Steve stocking it with some of the best fresh vegetables I’ve seen in a long long time, all grown locally.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise