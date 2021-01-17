Village Veg Stall

I’m certain, across most communities in the UK, and all over the world, the Covid-19 Pandemic has brought people more together than before it broke. Steve, who works on the farm behind us, and his partner, started up a small stall in March last year providing fresh eggs from their hens, half way down the lane leading to the farm. It’s now grown into this, with Steve stocking it with some of the best fresh vegetables I’ve seen in a long long time, all grown locally.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.