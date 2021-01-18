Can't go anywhere, well we can, but any drive out would risk impacting the NHS and their already overstretched serviceds, should we be unlucky enough to have an RTA, so looking at indoor, still life ideas and plagiarising them
Thanks for your continued interaction with my offerings
Had similar thoughts about RTA or breaking a bone - not what you want right now! I have two relatives and friends in hospital for non covid things right now and one in ICU who caught covid in hospital in the middle of cancer treatment. Pants. They are working hard in there.
What does NHS and RTA stand for?