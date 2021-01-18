Previous
Music by phil_sandford
Photo 1612

Music

Can't go anywhere, well we can, but any drive out would risk impacting the NHS and their already overstretched serviceds, should we be unlucky enough to have an RTA, so looking at indoor, still life ideas and plagiarising them

Thanks for your continued interaction with my offerings
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Stay safe! Such a creative shot. Love it.
January 19th, 2021  
This is fab - as a musician, this is an instant fav!
Had similar thoughts about RTA or breaking a bone - not what you want right now! I have two relatives and friends in hospital for non covid things right now and one in ICU who caught covid in hospital in the middle of cancer treatment. Pants. They are working hard in there.
January 19th, 2021  
This is an awesome shot, Phil!
What does NHS and RTA stand for?
January 19th, 2021  
