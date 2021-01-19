Previous
Whatever You Want by phil_sandford
Photo 1613

Whatever You Want

A song by Richard John Parfitt

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
441% complete

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great composition, love it!
January 19th, 2021  
Doris J
Interesting combination of music (and the ability to play it), scrabble
and is that earphones - so you do not disturb your wife.
January 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed shot.
January 19th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
clever!
January 19th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
@dorisj Headphones are absolutely key with my taste of music when Carole is around 🤣🤣
January 19th, 2021  
