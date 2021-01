Winters Day

Made a conscious effort to log off at lunchtime and get outside; Carole and took a stroll to Buslingthorpe church to see if the Snowdrops were out. Sadly, we were a week or so early. We didn’t linger, even the half hour I was off line my phone was peppered with “are you online?” Queries by text, WhatsApp and Messenger. I’d also had 5 missed calls.



Might be why it’s Friday night and I have yet another headache.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.