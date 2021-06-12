Previous
Next
Honey Buzzard by phil_sandford
Photo 1757

Honey Buzzard

Saw this chap cruising over the Studley Water Gardens, near Ripon, this afternoon - a Honey Buzzard in all of its finery.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise