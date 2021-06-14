Previous
Not Quite Done by phil_sandford
Not Quite Done

Still plenty of colour in these Alliums, before they go to seed pod and die off. We’ve only had them in our garden a couple of years now, and they’re a big favourite with Carole and myself.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful ball of blossoms!
June 14th, 2021  
