Get Out Of The Way !!!!!!

This Is My First Landing !!!!



Spent an hour just sat in the garden this afternoon, after finishing work, with the 600mm lens. Lots of birds coming in for food, adult and fledgling Blue Tits, but they simply would not sit still to be fed in the Magnolia. The lens is not the fastest to focus automatically, and I wasn’t quick enough with the manual focus, they were long gone.



I did manage to catch this though.



