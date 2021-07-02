Previous
Poppy Hi Key by phil_sandford
Photo 1777

Poppy Hi Key

Poppy from my garden, one of the many seeds I sowed and one of the few that have germinated.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Kathy A ace
This is lovely. I’m liking your series of minimalistic shots
July 3rd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2021  
