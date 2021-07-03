Previous
Hosta La Vista Baby by phil_sandford
Photo 1778

Hosta La Vista Baby

The two Hostas in the garden, in the forgotten area, just keep coming back again and again.

3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2021  
