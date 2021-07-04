Allium Skeleton

Carole is at work today, ling day, 7am to 8pm so I’m home alone.



So much for a lazy Sunday. Up at 7am to get to the recycling site and another 4 large buckets of bricks dumped (that’s the 3rd Sunday running I’ve done that). Then fired up the photo laptop and began to work on photographs within Lightroom from way back in March (cataloguing, reviewing, deleting etc (editing can wait). Took a break to take this shot and also listed my old Canon EOS 6D Mk1 on eBay (sold in 15 minutes). Trip to Tesco to buy brown wrapping paper so I can post it tomorrow during lunch. Currently lazing on the sofa watching England play USA at Rugby. Still have 2 months or so of photographs to catalogue.



To my followers over the pond, hope you’re having a great day celebrating your independence from us way back when.



