Photo 1780
Astrantia
We only have two of these in the garden, next to each other, and this colour. This year we’ve noticed that one may have self seeded around 5 foot away, but is totally white.
Fascinating to get up close to these plants; they’re gorgeous and make great subjects.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2181
photos
168
followers
203
following
487% complete
View this month »
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
5th July 2021 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
indoor
,
low-key
,
astrantia
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great detail and looks perfect on black
July 5th, 2021
Shirley B
Looks great on black.
July 5th, 2021
