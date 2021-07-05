Previous
Astrantia by phil_sandford
Astrantia

We only have two of these in the garden, next to each other, and this colour. This year we’ve noticed that one may have self seeded around 5 foot away, but is totally white.

Fascinating to get up close to these plants; they’re gorgeous and make great subjects.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great detail and looks perfect on black
July 5th, 2021  
Shirley B
Looks great on black.
July 5th, 2021  
