Photo 3005
BLUE SKY !!!!!!
Photobombed by Enid.
The Anticyclonic Gloom has finally departed the UK.
Thanks for dropping by.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th November 2024 9:55am
Tags
blue-sky
outdoor
red-arrows
Lesley
I know! I’m so happy! Great shot.
November 11th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
Nice!
November 11th, 2024
