Previous
Wife Of by phil_sandford
Photo 3004

Wife Of

Or, as the saying supposedly went, “if you were meant to have a wife, you’d have been issued one.”

Carole at the altar after today’s Remembrance Service at Lincoln Cathedral.

Thanks for dropping by.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
What a lovely photo of your wife, Phil!
November 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
November 10th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely photo of Carole.
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise