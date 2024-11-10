Sign up
Previous
Photo 3004
Wife Of
Or, as the saying supposedly went, “if you were meant to have a wife, you’d have been issued one.”
Carole at the altar after today’s Remembrance Service at Lincoln Cathedral.
Thanks for dropping by.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
3
1
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3937
photos
153
followers
177
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
10th November 2024 12:03pm
Privacy
Tags
remembrance
,
shire
,
carole
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
wife-of
Barb
ace
What a lovely photo of your wife, Phil!
November 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
November 10th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely photo of Carole.
November 10th, 2024
