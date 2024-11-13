Previous
Dahlia

Was a tad cold this morning, but at 4°C not really cold enough to kill off the Dahlias just yet. To that end, they keep on budding and flowering providing a gorgeous later blast of colour to the beds

13th November 2024

Phil Sandford

