Photo 3002
Lone Tree
A filler as I missed Friday’s
Also missed my turning this morning so SatNav redirected me down this single lane where I cane across this single tree. Had to stop and capture it.
Thanks for dropping by.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
tree
fall
autumn
outdoor
filler
Shutterbug
ace
There is something so magical about a lone tree. Beautiful capture.
November 9th, 2024
