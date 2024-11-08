Previous
Next
Lone Tree by phil_sandford
Photo 3002

Lone Tree

A filler as I missed Friday’s

Also missed my turning this morning so SatNav redirected me down this single lane where I cane across this single tree. Had to stop and capture it.

Thanks for dropping by.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
822% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
There is something so magical about a lone tree. Beautiful capture.
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise