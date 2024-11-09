by phil_sandford

The Berlin Wall that people saw, running through the middle of the city, cutting it in half, with ever changing art work was really just 1/3 of it. Around the outside of the French, British and American sectors, the remaining 2/3 of it wasn’t a wall, but was a fence, actually two fences, splitting a 20-30 metre kill zone with raked sand, watch towers, war dogs, scatter guns and mines.



I took this photo during a helicopter flight around West Berlin in 1987; this shot, if I recall correctly, was behind RAF Gatow (where I worked) literally just over the road from the back fence of the camp.



35 years ago today I danced on the wall as thousands upon thousands of people celebrated the fall De Maur.



