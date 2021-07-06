Previous
Valerian by phil_sandford
Photo 1781

Valerian

or as it’s also known, the railway plant. Impossible to kill I’ve been told, yet I’ve managed to lose all of the white ones we had a few years ago.

(Not sure how long I can keep these shots up for 🤷‍♂️)

6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Phil Sandford

