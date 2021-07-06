Sign up
Photo 1781
Valerian
or as it’s also known, the railway plant. Impossible to kill I’ve been told, yet I’ve managed to lose all of the white ones we had a few years ago.
(Not sure how long I can keep these shots up for 🤷♂️)
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
