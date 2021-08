Cataloguing

Carole importing, cataloguing and reviewing her photos in Lightroom on the laptop today.



First day back at work after a week off; 260 odd emails waiting for me at 0700. Used the ‘clear thread’ button in Outlook (supposedly to get rid of repeated emails leaving the last one to be actioned) and that left me 251 emails to read.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.