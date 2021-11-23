Sign up
Photo 1921
"We go, not because it is easy, but because it is hard"
a probably incorrect quote from JFK which set off the Apollo programme all those yearse ago.
The Moon taken this morning as I surveyed the estate; I'd been up early anyway and was supping my first strong coffee of the day and I saw the moon in the clear sky
Thanks for dropping by
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
moon
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
lunar
,
satelite
Lin
ace
Amazing fav!
November 23rd, 2021
