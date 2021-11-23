Previous
"We go, not because it is easy, but because it is hard" by phil_sandford
Photo 1921

"We go, not because it is easy, but because it is hard"

a probably incorrect quote from JFK which set off the Apollo programme all those yearse ago.

The Moon taken this morning as I surveyed the estate; I'd been up early anyway and was supping my first strong coffee of the day and I saw the moon in the clear sky

23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details

Lin ace
Amazing fav!
November 23rd, 2021  
