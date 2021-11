Great Tit

The colder weather of the last few days (though it's thawed now) has seen an increase in smaller birds to the feeders, Blue and Great Tits, Gold and Green Finches, the Greater Spotted Woodpecker has been in, the Magpies have decimated the fat balls in 2 hours and our lone Magpie has been seen more often also. This little one waited patiently for the Tree Rat to eat his fill of the peanuts before alighting on the feeder



Thanks for dropping by