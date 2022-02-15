Previous
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key by phil_sandford
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key

Today's subject is our painters mannequin, not as manipulatable as his cousin, @novab Hank, but he’ll do for today’s hint, High Key featuring white.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Phil Sandford

February 15th, 2022  
