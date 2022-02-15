Sign up
Photo 2005
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key
Today's subject is our painters mannequin, not as manipulatable as his cousin,
@novab
Hank, but he’ll do for today’s hint, High Key featuring white.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2479
photos
180
followers
207
following
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
1999
422
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
15th February 2022 5:52pm
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
high-key
,
for2022
Casablanca
ace
Nice one!
February 15th, 2022
