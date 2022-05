Regal

Was chased down a river by one of these half a life time ago, incredibly protective if you canoe too close to their nest. There were 3 of us, me and my mates, Clive and Nigel who are brothers. Luckily for me and Nigel, we were better canoeists than Clive who took a wing to his arm and broke it.



