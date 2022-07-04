Previous
Allium sphaerocephalon by phil_sandford
Allium sphaerocephalon

Allium sphaerocephalon, Bristol Onion or Drumstick Alliums - take your pic.

I do love these Alliums that are just beginning to colour in the front garden.

https://avongorge.org.uk/wildlife-and-geology/rare-plant-fact-files/bristol-onion/

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
