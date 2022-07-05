Sign up
Photo 2145
Tatty
Always think these Dahlias look quite tatty, as if they’ve been torn or ripped. They haven’t.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2674
photos
174
followers
173
following
587% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
5th July 2022 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
dahlia
,
oudoor
