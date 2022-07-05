Previous
Next
Tatty by phil_sandford
Photo 2145

Tatty

Always think these Dahlias look quite tatty, as if they’ve been torn or ripped. They haven’t.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise