Previous
Next
Efes by phil_sandford
Photo 2161

Efes

Called into Brackley, Northamptonshire, on my way home and met up with the members of the Programe and Project Management Team I led in Regency a few years ago, Austen who has now retired and Beverley who is still with Airbus (who bought out Regency that led to my redundancy). Beverley lives in Brackley and she booked a table at the local Turkish restaurant.

I first met Efes beer in Cyprus, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in 1983 on Carole and my first tour of the island. It's quite gorgeous. I can remember, but Carole can't, getting an Efes glass and transporting it back home to the south to find it broken on our return home.

Last night, as we asked for the bill, I said to the head waiter, pointing at the glass, "do customers sometimes accidentally break these glasses, and if so, what do you do?" He replied, "we add it to the bill; are you asking to keep the glass" with a smile. I said I was and could he please add the cost of it to the bill and I'd pay, and he replied, "for asking, I will give you the glass."

He then, as we left and I was holding my Efes glass, came over and took the glass I'd had the beer in and gave a brand new clean one.

Thanks for continuing to engage with my offerings
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Lucky you! Interesting name, not sure how to say it without it sounding sweary
July 22nd, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@kjarn I was made up, a lovely gesture. I’m guessing folk generally don’t ask.

it’s pronounced as written, “Ef Es”
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise