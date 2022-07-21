Efes

Called into Brackley, Northamptonshire, on my way home and met up with the members of the Programe and Project Management Team I led in Regency a few years ago, Austen who has now retired and Beverley who is still with Airbus (who bought out Regency that led to my redundancy). Beverley lives in Brackley and she booked a table at the local Turkish restaurant.



I first met Efes beer in Cyprus, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in 1983 on Carole and my first tour of the island. It's quite gorgeous. I can remember, but Carole can't, getting an Efes glass and transporting it back home to the south to find it broken on our return home.



Last night, as we asked for the bill, I said to the head waiter, pointing at the glass, "do customers sometimes accidentally break these glasses, and if so, what do you do?" He replied, "we add it to the bill; are you asking to keep the glass" with a smile. I said I was and could he please add the cost of it to the bill and I'd pay, and he replied, "for asking, I will give you the glass."



He then, as we left and I was holding my Efes glass, came over and took the glass I'd had the beer in and gave a brand new clean one.



