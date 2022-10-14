Sign up
Photo 2246
160 Years
Colour service in one photograph.
Our monthly DiSi Lincoln get together this afternoon. Always a pleasure dragging up sandbags, swinging lanterns telling tales of daring do.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
5
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
Tags
iphone
,
army
,
veterans
,
raf
,
disi
,
old-farts
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot -- and many a yarn was told ,I am sure!
October 14th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A fabulous image of you all
October 14th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
October 14th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Some familiar faces there!
October 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a special thing to keep getting together like this
October 14th, 2022
