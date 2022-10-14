Previous
Next
160 Years by phil_sandford
Photo 2246

160 Years

Colour service in one photograph.

Our monthly DiSi Lincoln get together this afternoon. Always a pleasure dragging up sandbags, swinging lanterns telling tales of daring do.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot -- and many a yarn was told ,I am sure!
October 14th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A fabulous image of you all
October 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
October 14th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Some familiar faces there!
October 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a special thing to keep getting together like this
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise